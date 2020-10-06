FORT DRUM — A former Fort Drum soldier was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for burglarizing two St. Lawrence County gun shops.
Devin Diggs, 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty Feb. 11 to two counts of theft from a licensed dealer and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
He and fellow soldier Rian Patterson, 23, were accused of burglarizing Bowman’s Gun Shop, 337 County Route 11, Gouverneur, on Sept. 14, 2019, and of also burglarizing Graham’s Gun Shop, 13 Second St., DeKalb Junction, on Sept. 29. Multiple firearms and ammunition were stolen from the shops.
Mr. Patterson pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to two counts of theft of firearms from a licensed dealer and single counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen firearm. He was sentenced Sept. 29 to 2½ years in prison.
A third soldier, Tyrease Kimmons, 21, was accused of possessing firearms stolen by the other men at his Fort Drum barracks. Mr. Kimmons pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to possession of stolen firearms, which included three rifles and two pistols. He was sentenced March 19 to 10 months’ federal incarceration.
