CANTON — A former prison inmate who is now an attorney with a Yale University law degree and also a published writer, will share his personal story during a free, three-day event that’s open to the public.
R. Dwayne Betts is the keynote speaker at “Justice For All: Crime and Imprisonment in the North Country,” scheduled for Oct. 18-20 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3 1/2 E. Main St.
The event includes the keynote speech, a poetry slam, 15 hour-long workshop sessions, a free lunch and a worship service on social justice.
Registration is required for the Oct. 19 events. Online registration is at uucantonny.org.
Eileen Raymond, coordinator, said this year’s topic was chosen because incarceration is connected to a variety of social justice issues including the economy and immigration.
“There’s lots of different avenues into this topic and everybody can find workshops that make sense for them,” she said. “At the end of the day we’re going to have a conversation circle activity where people with different kinds of interests can gather to say, ‘Now what? What’s next?’”
Promoting networks for future action is a major goal of the initiative.
“If we accomplish the goal of people who are coming at this topic from very different perspectives actually sitting in a room and talking with each other I think we will achieve the goal of getting people to actually work together on trying to solve the issues that are present,” Ms. Raymond said.
Ms. Raymond said she watched Mr. Betts on a 2016 Public Broadcasting Station segment and found him compelling. He’s now working as a law clerk for a federal judge in New York City.
“He has taken his life story and he has turned it into a mission. He’s one of these success stories, if you want to call it that, of the prison system,” she said. “He was able to survive and he was able to survive after it.”
Mr. Betts has also published a memoir, “A Question of Freedom: Learning, Survival and Coming of Age in Prison,” in which he describes his nine years in prison and how those experiences impact his life today. His third and most recent poetry book is titled, “Felon.”
“Some of it’s hard to read because it’s gut-wrenchingly powerful about the experiences of this black man in our prison system, but it transcends a lot of things as well,” she said. “He’s just one of these people that has the whole package. He has the experience. He has the background. He has the way with words.”
Besides community members, Ms. Raymond said organizers are hopeful to draw area college students to the event because they feel it’s important for them to hear the messages.
“That’s one group we’re really interested in,” she said.
Details on the workshops can be found at: www.uucantonny.org/social-justice/social-justice-initiative/2019-social-justice-initiative.
The weekend events are underwritten by grants from the Siskind-Moe family, the state Convention of Universalists and the Unitarian Universalist Fund for Social Responsibility.
Those with questions can email sji@uucantonny.org or call 315-386-2498.
Justice for All Event,
* 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; “Speaking for Myself,” a poetry slam, featuring poems by local writers and prison inmates; R. Dwayne Betts will read some of his poems; followed by opening reception
* 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19: Mr. Betts will give his keynote speech, “Falling Asleep in Your Own Narrative: Violence, Incarceration & Reform.” He will have his books available at a discounted price and plans to sign them. The rest of the day will include workshops on a range of criminal justice topics led by community members with expertise related to roots of incarceration, administration of justice, life on the inside, alternatives to incarceration, and returning to life on the outside.
* 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Oct. 20: Worship service on social justice at Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton, 3 1/2 E. Main St.
