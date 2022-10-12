MASSENA — All 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature seats are up for grabs this November. Five of those seats feature a contested race.
In District 15, former Waddington mayor Janet M. Otto-Cassada faces incumbent Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena.
Ms. Otto-Cassada is no stranger to politics. “I’ve been employed with the Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 26 years, and I was fortunate enough to serve as mayor of Waddington for 12 years,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday.
During her time as mayor, she said she focused on getting things done, which required her and her colleagues to rise above partisan finger-pointing and demonizing.
“I’ve never looked at people as political parties,” she said. “I had to work together with everyone in order to achieve a goal, and unfortunately I think some legislators have been too consumed with party line narratives.”
Some of them, she said, have sent “resolution after resolution” to the governor and federal government without understanding that’s where our grant money comes from.
“You may not like the party in power, but when you are working for a county or municipality like I did, you have to rise above that, and think about what’s for the betterment of your people, not your party,” she said.
The party politics, she said, had to change. That’s why she announced her candidacy.
“I wanted to run because I knew it had to change,” she said. “I started going to board meetings and, even when I was mayor, it’s been one of my pet peeves that people have to stop talking and start doing.”
“You can talk a situation to death,” she added, “but if you don’t do anything, then it was all just talk. There’s so many things that need to be done here in the county that we need to stop talking and start doing.”
Her first priority, if elected, would be eliminating political prejudice from boardroom discussions.
“I’d like us to work together as a board without politics being involved. In Waddington we did that, and that’s why we accomplished so much in my 12 years,” she said.
Other priorities of hers include doing more to support veterans in the county, as well as reducing taxes on heating, oil, electricity and natural gas.
“With a nearly $40 million surplus in this county, four months of not having an energy tax will not put too much stress on our coffers,” she said.
She wants to better utilize the planning department as well.
“The county planning board is an asset to this county, and I don’t believe it’s being used to its full potential,” she said. She suggested hiring more grant writers to get more funds for roads, bridges and emergency services.
“I would greatly appreciate your support, and if you look at my record you can see that I accomplish things for the betterment of the people I serve,” she said.
Ms. Curran feels her experience and accomplishments on the board uniquely qualify her to serve again.
“I believe I have learned a lot over the past four years. Over the next four years, I believe I will be able to use the experience I have gained to help make county government services more efficient and improve services to the people of the county,” she said.
She said her time as a family nurse practitioner working in emergency rooms has allowed her to see the problems facing the county up close, and how to manage them.
“My career as a health care professional who has actual experience working with families, veterans and people coping with mental health issues and addiction gives me a unique perspective that has helped me advise my fellow legislators on many health related issues, which is a growing part of the county’s budget,” she said.
Already, Ms. Curran claims a catalog of accomplishments from her time in the legislature, including leading a task force to study the opioid crisis, which eventually launched the new opioid treatment program in Canton.
She also spearheaded efforts to fund requests from various communities to hold bass fishing tournaments, which she said ultimately made the St. Lawrence River as the number one bass fishing destination in the world.
On top of that, she said she worked with her colleagues to address the controversies surrounding the Deaprtment of Social Services.
“We changed top management, reorganized the legal services staff, dramatically improved training, added personnel where needed, and brought in one of the state’s top consulting firms to review our procedures and help us put into place the best practices in our department,” she said.
Still, she feels there’s more to be done.
“Over the next four years, I would like to see our board chip away at the tax rate to make St. Lawrence County a place where more people will want to live, raise a family and open a business,” she said.
“I want my constituents to know that over the last four years, I have learned a lot about how to make our county government more effective and responsive to families,” she added. “I plan to continue working hard to keep their trust. I will always stand up for what is right, and I will fight for them and listen to them.”
Election Day is Nov. 8.
