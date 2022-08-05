When it comes to health care, Dr. William G. Bronston has a long history of seeking justice for all. Part of that life work is documented in his book, released last year, “Public Hostage, Public Ransom: Ending Institutional America.”

The book documents his three years at Willowbrook State School on Staten Island and how he was moved to document the public mobilization, media exposure and federal judicial processes that finally led to the action that Dr. Bronston helped to awaken.

But as its title suggests, Dr. Bronston’s book goes beyond Willowbrook. The model of Willowbrook, he says, is still with us, and a detriment to our health care system. And that’s the main reason he published the book nearly 35 years after the closure of Willowbrook.

“Why now? Because we’re at a pinnacle of crises in America in relationship to the unaffordability of medical care,” Dr. Bronston, 83, said in a phone interview from his home in Carmichael, California. “You can’t buy health care. It’s not for sale. You can buy medical care. And the medical system in America has been so subordinated to corporate ownership and corporate control and so essentially squeezed toward privatization, despite the fact that we have Medicare and Medicaid as public systems.”

In terms of medical care, Dr. Bronston advocates for “100% security of the general population.”

“The story of Willowbrook is a story to look at the centerpiece of the most expensive aspect of medical service, which is institutionalization — congregate, segregated care,” Dr. Bronston said. “I’m not just talking about residential institutions. I’m talking about medical care. Our society is essentially dotted with gigantic empires.”

For example, Dr. Bronston said that California has about a half dozen major medical corporations that he said essentially dominate the health care field.

“As the system moves more and more toward privatization, to make medical care unaffordable and health care unavailable, we’re in a crisis situation,” he said.

The main remedy, Dr. Bronston believes, is universal heath care.

“I’ve been very active in my whole, adult and professional life in pressing for universal health care in America,” Dr. Bronston said. “This story is essentially a precursor that leads to the unconditional reality and need for a radical change in our medical wealth-transferring, stigmatizing and labeling — the medical service delivery system that dominates our society. Everything is medicalized. What that means is everything in monetized to the extent that in our system of giving a medical term, description of something, you can automatically bill for the problem. You’re able to generate income by defining the problem as a kind of a situation.”

He added, “So the book becomes a harbinger story of the danger of the social and moral consequences of defining people as less than you and I — less than human, and putting people into a dependent, money-linked status to the economy.”

That money link carries a sense of fear with it, Dr. Bronston said.

“Everybody lives with a gut-level sense of something possibly happening that they may not be able to cope with economically,” he said. “They can’t count on the society and its caring, merciful relationship to each other.”

roots of advocacy

Dr. Bronston worked at Willowbrook for three years and, as his book documents, he was a thorn in the administrators’ sides for all of those years. His advocacy began in college at the University of Southern California School of Medicine, where he was a fellow at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with Dr. Richard Koch, who died in 2011 at the age of 89. “He was an early advocate against institutionalizing the developmentally disabled, which was commonplace in 1955 when Koch was named director of the hospital’s newly established clinic for the study of mental disabilities,” his obituary in the Los Angeles Times noted. “The traveling clinics he created evolved into dedicated regional centers that enabled children to remain home with their families or live in a non-institutional setting.”

“My training was at the cutting edge of the field in the world, in terms of serving children who were different,’ Dr. Bronston said. “Dick’s whole position was to deflect people from institutions by providing the family with massive, cross-professional services.”

With that frame of mind and training, Willowbrook was an eye-opener for Dr. Bronston when he arrived in the spring of 1970.

“I was absolutely stunned,” he said, “because even the institutions in California like California state hospitals were nowhere near as wretched and as bestial as the experience at Willowbrook.”

He said he was first assigned to what was “euphemistically” called the baby ward.

“I immediately had 200 of the most broken children imaginable,” Dr. Bronston said. “I was the only doctor to take care of those 200 people.”

He writes in his book that while at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, it had 200 beds served by over 400 physicians.

“It was absolutely upside down,” Dr. Bronston said. “There were no off-service notes. I didn’t know what was wrong with any of the children. I had two nurses, and two ward workers — possibly three on a good day — for each of my four wards to handle 50 kids in each of those wards who were absolutely devastated in terms of their medical and anatomical situations.”

He said he learned there was no treatment plan for the Willowbrook residents.

“I didn’t really understand that at first,” Dr. Bronston said. “It took me a year of struggle to really begin to understand the reality of the situation. It was a slow learning process because I was there every day overwhelmed by clinical responsibilities and the routine that was imposed on us by the system which I didn’t question at first because I was new in that place.”

Willowbrook’s administrative formula largely was the root of its problems, Dr. Bronston believes.

“The definition of the population was that these were chronically ill, untreatable, progressively deteriorated patients — which is exactly what they were not,” Dr. Bronston said. “They were children and people that had a developmental reality and a future. They needed to be in an educational framework and they needed to be essentially freed of the medical problems that were there as a result of the lack of adequate hygiene, care, medication and lack of adequate diagnoses that they were suffering under that place. The place was violent and totally inappropriate for anybody regardless of the magnitude of their disability. It was the wrong paragon. It was a medical model paragon rather than an educational paragon.”

Willowbrook, Dr. Bronston said, “crushed and destroyed” its population for money.

“The only way to describe Willowbrook is that it was a source of income for that state to pay off mortgages for these giant edifices that were built,” he said. “The benefits of that were the high-end salaries and the benefits that came from establishing these places in terms of construction, the contracts that were left for food, sheets, drugs, transportation and all to maintain this gigantic public workforce — the social system — that essentially was hired in order to manage these concentration camps. And they were American concentration camps. Now, they’re spread. Now, we have little ones called nursing homes and assisted living that cover the entire country and our society.”

That’s a harsh overview, but Dr. Bronston said a universal health care plan is the remedy to what he sees.

“That’s why without a universal health care system — that is essentially free at the point of service and individualized across the population and integrated into society so that you don’t have congregate, segregated anything in terms of managing peoples’ health care and their role in society and the community — you’re going to have this kind of atrocity.”

“Lost” and found

Three Mile Bay author Ellen Marie Wiseman was finishing up her latest novel, “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook,” last year when she came across Dr. Bronston’s book shortly after it was published. Dr. Bronston received an advanced copy of Mrs. Wiseman’s novel this year.

“By the time I got to the fourth chapter, I was so anxious that I had to put it down,” Dr. Bronston said, adding that he did finish the book. He’s gratified that Mrs. Wiseman was able to expertly use some of his insights.

“We’ve become very close friends and her publisher has invited me to come to New York to be with Ellen when her book comes out to be shoulder-to-shoulder with her at book signings and media opportunities,” he said. “She’s a major New York Times celebrity book writer who gets published in multiple languages. She feels, reciprocally, that the real story of Willowbrook is what people need to know about it. The synergy is a great honor. She feels honored connected to the source of the real story and I feel honored connected to somebody who is marketing the story to the general public in a way that is more accessible than my documentary.”

Dr. Bronston’s book, self-published through Page Publishing, is a collage of different elements, from legal briefs and internal communications to photographs and newspaper articles. He copyrighted the book as a nonprofit corporation. “I didn’t want any of the money coming through royalties to me as opposed to being able to redistribute them in terms of advocacy.”

Willowbrook State School, which opened in 1947, closed in 1987 after legal battles and public outcry. Before then, in 1975, New York Gov. Hugh L. Carey signed a consent decree that ended the legal battle to improve conditions.

According to the National Council on Disability, a U.S. government advisory agency, “Although the consent decree did not require complete closure of the facility, it established that residents of Willowbrook had a constitutional right to be protected from harm and required the state to take immediate steps to improve the lives of those who lived there.” The decree sought to “ready each resident … for life in the community at large” and for the placement of Willowbrook residents in the “least restrictive and most normal living conditions possible.”

“Nobody from the inside has ever really written, personally, about the struggle for justice in these horrible places and to deal with the implacable, cruel, callous, ignorant, incompetent bureaucracy that essentially is the norm in these state systems,” Dr. Bronston said.