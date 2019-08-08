Fort Covington man charged with assault
OGDENSBURG — State police on Aug. 4, charged Michael D. Hassett Jr., 48, of Fort Covington, with felony second-degree assault.
Troopers said, on July 26, on Lee Road Mr. Hasset punched a man in the face, fracturing his jaw.
Mr. Hassett was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
