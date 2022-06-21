OGDENSBURG — Fort de la Presentation will be hosting a stargazing event for the third year, featuring amateur astronomer Tim Able.
The Star Party is free and will begin at dusk on Saturday at the fort property, located on Albany Avenue in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Able, an amateur astronomer and archeologist who earned his doctorate at the University of Albany, will be hosting the event. He will be providing his 11-inch Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope for guests to use to view the sky.
“Last time, we saw planets, stars, nebulae and even another galaxy,” said Barbara O’Keefe, president of the Fort de la Presentation Association.
Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights, lawn chairs, insect repellent, binoculars and their own telescope if they have one.
“My favorite part of last year was all the children,” Mrs. O’Keefe said. “There was one little boy and his birthday was coming up. At the end of the night he asked his grandmother for a telescope and I think he got it.”
In the event of rain, the Star Party will be postponed to the following night, June 26.
“This is an opportunity you won’t have unless you have this amazing telescope, I mean we even got to see a distant galaxy last year,” Mrs. O’Keefe said. “It’s not your home telescope. It’s amazing he puts the coordinates on his phone and the telescope moves to those coordinates.”
More information about Mr. Able and the Star Party can be found at wdt.me/StarParty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.