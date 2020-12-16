The 10th Mountain Division Band plays a Christmas medley at shift change for staff at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Ogdensburg on Wednesday afternoon.
The impromptu concert was held to boost morale as the facility has been hit hard by COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, in the nearly four weeks since a virus outbreak was first reported at the nursing home, 198 staff and residents have tested positive for the virus, and 16 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.