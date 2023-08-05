Fort Drum could play important role in Massena fishing opportunities

MASSENA — The town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director says they need to follow the lead of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council in recognizing the importance of Fort Drum to the north country’s economy.
In Massena’s case, Donald R. Meissner said that would focus on fishing opportunities in Massena for military members at Fort Drum and those leaving the service from Fort Drum.
During a meeting last month, one of co-chairs of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council said they plan to center on Fort Drum as they pursue funding in a new “challenges competition” for $10 million grants that will be awarded to only three of the 10 designated regions in the state.
“Fort Drum is the largest single-site employer in the state. Each month something like 300 (or) 400 people are leaving the military and that’s an opportunity for us placing individuals into local communities in the north country,” St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris said.
Meissner said the town can capitalize on that vision.
“They outlined the priorities of what they feel are the biggest parts of what we can expect to receive and what we can do. It excited me because it harkens back to what I believed all along, that important thing that Massena can do, and that is Fort Drum is the number one economic driver for the north country,” he told the Massena Town Board.
He said the number of military members leaving the service from Fort Drum could expand the fishing opportunities.
“Every month 300 to 400 soldiers are leaving the military and the potential of expanding our base with these people. But, more important than that is all the families that are there and how we appear to do something to invite them here. We could do a lot of different things. But, this is the number one agenda now for this organization, and I think we could really capitalize,” Meissner said.
He was scheduled to talk with a colonel from Fort Drum about the possibilities.
“We’re going to talk about what are the possibilities that we as a community could do with the cooperation of Fort Drum to start bringing more and more people up here to experience all the things that we talked about,” he said.
Linda McQuinn, who assists Meissner with the fishing promotion, had attended the Regional Economic Development Conference and had a chance to talk with officials.
“I mentioned to them when I met that Massena has actually been at the forefront with respect to engaging with military families, because prior to COVID we were doing the Family Fun Day. So, that was engaging families and encouraging them to come and visit Massena. We’d provide information about various amenities here, the Nicandri Nature Center and other sites of interest, and I mentioned that we’re using our natural resources in a way to promote tourism. So, I suggested to them that they might want to look at the marriage of those two when they start crafting the new strategic plan coming up very soon,” she said.
