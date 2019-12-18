FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum soldier pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that he possessed guns allegedly stolen by two other soldiers from gun shops in St. Lawrence County.
Tyrease Kimmons, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Binghamton, to possession of stolen firearms, which included three rifles and two pistols.
Rian Patterson, 22, and Devin Diggs, 20, are charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy to steal firearms from a licensed dealer, and stealing firearms from a licensed dealer stemming from a Sept. 14 burglary at Bowman’s Gun Shop, 337 County Route 11, Gouverneur, and a second burglary on Sept. 29 at Graham’s Gun Shop, 13 Second St., DeKalb Junction. Multiple firearms and ammunition were allegedly stolen from the shops.
According to an application for a search warrant filed in the case, Mr. Kimmons admitted that on Sept. 14 he allowed Mr. Diggs and Mr. Patterson to store allegedly stolen firearms at his residence, keeping two of the firearms for himself. Mr. Kimmons also told agents that the pair had come to his residence on Sept. 29 and gave him a pistol.
Mr. Kimmons is due to be sentenced April 21. According to court documents, no plea agreement was filed with the court, so the sentence will remain at the discretion of Senior Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.
Charges against Mr. Patterson and Mr. Diggs remain pending.
