CANTON — The number of St. Lawrence County children in foster and institutional care has more than doubled over the last year.
This figure, made public for the first time late last month, comes after a year of upheaval at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, but new leadership is hoping to stem existing issues and right the ship.
During the county Board of Legislators Services Committee meeting in late September, the newly hired DSS commissioner, Cynthia M. Ackerman, presented a resolution adjusting funding for different programs, including foster care. In introducing the resolution, she made a brief mention that the number of children in foster and institutional care has doubled in the last year. There wasn’t a peep out of the legislators until John H. Burke, R-Norwood, asked for a broader update from Ms. Ackerman, who had been serving in the top spot at the department for six weeks at that point.
Ms. Ackerman told the legislators that roughly 340 St. Lawrence County children were in foster or institutional care, up from about 150 last year, though those numbers regularly fluctuate to a degree.
According to a dataset publicly available through the state Department of Social Services, St. Lawrence County had 270 children in foster care on Dec. 31, 2019. At the time about 3.8% of all children in foster homes outside New York City were in St. Lawrence County despite only being about 1% of that same population.
The legislation she presented included reallocating an additional $1.1 million to support the costs of fostering those children on top of the $2 million already budgeted this year. Around $2.5 million had already been spent this year so far. According to statistics presented by County Administrator Ruth Doyle at the same meeting, in 2019 the department spent $3.39 million, and in 2018 it spent $2.1 million on the same line. The years 2014-2017 each averaged about $1.6 million. Child welfare orders have also increased a third and child support has doubled.
Ms. Ackerman said the reasons for the dramatic rise of children in foster and institutional care is difficult to pinpoint.
“I think just that whole surge of events has kind of led us to where we are today,” she said. “Now getting our staff more even with our caseworkers and having a full legal team, COVID coming down, the courts back in session, I think we’re going to be able to focus more on the areas where we need to focus.”
Of the roughly 340 children in care, Ms. Ackerman said about 56% of them were coming from situations where opioid or other substance abuse issues were prevalent. At least one, possibly up to three children were born with an opioid dependency from a parent with a use disorder in the week around the September board meeting, Ms. Ackerman pointed out.
“I think that’s a huge factor in those numbers, and that’s also been said with other commissioners that I’ve spoken to. We’ve been having children born addicted and different things like that,” Ms. Ackerman said. “It’s really caused parents to be disengaged and disattached from their children.”
She also thinks there are new cases being brought forward following months of COVID-19-related lockdowns. Since children are back in schools and outside the home, Ms. Ackerman explained to the board, potential cases of abuse or other risks are more observable to potential reporters.
The other circumstances are internal. Staff turnover, especially in managerial positions, grabbed the attention of the board earlier this year, and Ms. Ackerman isn’t ruling out that breakdowns and bottlenecking in the department are to blame for the increased cases.
“I think it’s been a combination of being down-staffed originally,” she said. “I think over a year ago we were down-staffed in our caseworkers. So, we got some positions approved, they brought those caseworkers in, then we were down on legal.”
Staffing vacancies went all the way to the top at DSS. In March, then-Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs retired. He was replaced by Deputy Commissioner Heather Wenzel, who left for another job in early July, leaving the position vacant until Ms. Ackerman was hired and came in on Aug. 17. The DSS general counsel’s office, the linchpin for many operations, namely CPS removal cases which much be brought before a judge, had seen a 100% staff turnover between 2019 and the summer of 2020. Current general counsel, David A. Haggard, a former legislator and criminal defense attorney, assumed his role in April, but the office only returned to being fully staffed last week.
Additional ire fell on DSS over the summer following the death of 18-year-old Treyanna N. Summerville days before her graduation from Gouverneur High School. Documents in the case allege Ms. Summerville had been rendered “unconscious as a result of the malnourishment and assault” four days before she was found dead. Her step-brother, Tae’von Isiah Charlton Samuels said in July that he and Ms. Summerville had been assaulted by their mother, Lashanna N. Charlton, on numerous occasions over the years. In 2013, he said Mrs. Charlton hit him and Ms. Summerville with a baseball bat. Mr. Samuels said a child protective services caseworker periodically visited the home, but none of the children were removed and the caseworker only visited while Mrs. Charlton was present. In the weeks after her death, foster parents and other community members protested in front of the DSS building, calling for change in the wake of Ms. Summerville’s death.
“I know that was a very hard time here, before I got here,” Ms. Ackerman said rather solemnly.
Ms. Ackerman pointed out many of the best practices that used to be employed with child protective services and other cases subsided as staffing decreased. These included frequent meetings and consultations between attorneys and caseworkers before potential removals went to court. Now, according to Ms. Ackerman, those kinds of practices have resumed and are even expanding.
Earlier in the year, Mr. Haggard with the DSS counsel’s office, promised he would deliver a report on current staffing and recommendations that went undelivered for several months. Last month, Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, made a formal request, and it was delivered at the same meeting Ms. Ackerman spoke at in late September. The report notes the counsel’s office now has weekly meetings with the commissioner and one of the staff attorneys has been appointed to a supervisory role as well as a few other provisions. Further, the report requests additional attorneys, additional staff and increased salaries. In the immediacy Mr. Haggard’s report recommends either contracting or adding an attorney to solely handle appeals cases, of which there are 22 currently pending in the office. It also recommends adding enough funding to potentially hire an additional attorney in the department’s contingency funds for 2021.
Mr. Haggard did not return multiple requests for information or comment.
Legislators discussed Mr. Haggard’s report at some length at their Finance Committee meeting Monday. At that point, Ms. Ackerman made the case for hiring another attorney for appeals work, rather than contracting out the position. She said other commissioners she spoke with who had contracted appeals said they became costly and their counties lacked control.
Ms. Ackerman said now staffing levels are returning to normal, she and department heads are planning to evaluate for a few months to see how processes are working, then will make further recommendations on how to fill remaining gaps in services. She also said she’s emphasizing studying how preventative measures, like combating opioid abuse and domestic violence, may also help alleviate some of the rise in CPS cases.
