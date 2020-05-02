CANTON — The increased number of children in foster care in St. Lawrence County is an “unfortunate reality,” according to a legislator who is appealing to community members to consider becoming foster families.
Legislator Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop, offered a resolution proclaiming the month of May as National Foster Care Month in a proclamation during Monday night’s Finance Committee meeting.
“National Foster Care Month was established more than 30 years ago to raise awareness about the challenges of children in the foster care system, in bringing support families into the system,” Mrs. Arquiett said. “So the increasing number of children in foster care is an unfortunate reality in St. Lawrence County. We currently have over 300 children in the foster care system.”
The primary goal of foster care is to ensure the safety and well-being of children while working to provide a safe, loving and permanent home that every child needs and deserves, the resolution reads.
“So during National Foster Care Month, we would like to commend those who step up to assist by becoming foster parents and caregivers, giving selflessly of their love, time and support to these children,” Mrs. Arquiett said.
According to the resolution, there are approximately 304 children in the care of the foster system and families who have been playing a vital role in helping children and families heal, reconnect and find permanency.
However, there are certain groups of children who are not as easily fostered and Mrs. Arquiett called attention to the need.
“It is important that we support and assist the children who are in the foster care system and I would like to bring forward that there’s a need for foster parents interested in fostering sibling groups, teenagers and children with special needs,” Mrs. Arquiett told her fellow legislators. “So if there is anyone that you know or someone that would like to learn more about being a foster-care parent and learn more about the process that goes into that, Fostering Future is going to be holding its next informational meeting in June.”
To learn more about classes for Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County, an affiliate Program of Children’s Home of Jefferson County, contact Foster Care Program Manager Malissa Hale at (315) 229-3503 or email mhale@chjc.org.
