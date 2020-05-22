MORRISTOWN — State police on Thursday arrested four people in connection to a reported domestic incident at a residence on Route 58 in Morristown.
After responding around 2:24 a.m., troopers allege John D. Latray III, 24, of Massena, Shyann L. Shenk, 23, of Ogdensburg, Katherine H. House, 20, of Ogdensburg and an unidentified 18-year-old, also of Ogdensburg, were involved in an assault of a male and female at the residence, in the presence of a 9-year-old child. Troopers further allege Latray menaced the residents with a machete and the defendants left the scene in a vehicle before being stopped by Ogdensburg City Police and taken into custody.
All four defendants were charged with one count each of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Latray was additionally charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were arraigned at Canton Town Court and released on appearance tickets for Morristown Town Court for a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.