OGDENSBURG — During an investigation into suspicious activity Sept. 17, city police deployed a K-9 unit, which located two active methamphetamine labs on the 400 block of Caroline Street.
Police said the first lab was located in the trunk of a vehicle and led to four arrests.
Cody J. Gladle, 24, of Gouverneur, Robert J. Bush, 44, of Gouverneur, and Victoria L. Burnham, 24, of Hermon, were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. Bush and Burnham were additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gladle, Bush and Burnham were released on their own recognizance.
Richard K. Reese, 31, of Richville, was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
A second active meth lab was located in the basement of 424 Caroline St., and is still under investigation.
A state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.