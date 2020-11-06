GOUVERNEUR — Four men have been arrested following an investigation into a home invasion-style burglary that occurred on Oct. 29, at around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment on Peabody Road in the village of Gouverneur.
According to the New York State Police the suspects unlawfully entered the apartment and stole property from the residents inside. One of the residents was punched in the face and was treated at Gouverneur Hospital.
Arrrested were Bryon C. Carr, 21 of Gouverneur, Oct. 29, Darren J. Bishop, 19, of Gouverneur, and an unnamed 18- year-old on Nov. 2, and an unnamed 18-year-old from Star Lake on Nov. 4.
All four were charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery. They were arraigned and released under the supervision of probation. All four suspects are to return to the Gouverneur Town Court on Nov. 12.
