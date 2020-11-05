GOUVERNEUR — Following an investigation into an Oct. 29 home invasion, state police arrested four men on burglary charges.
Police allege the four men entered a Peabody Road apartment at about 2:30 a.m. in the village, and stole property from residents inside. One of the residents was reportedly punched in the face by a suspect and later treated at Gouverneur Hospital.
Bryon C. Carr, 21, of Gouverneur, was arrested the morning of the incident, and Darren J. Bishop, also of Gouverneur, was arrested Monday.
A third Gouverneur suspect was arrested Monday, and a fourth, of Star Lake, was arrested Wednesday. Both are unidentified 18-year-olds.
All four were charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery. They were released under probation supervision with a Nov. 12 Gouverneur Town Court date.
