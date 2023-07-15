MASSENA — Massena voters will have four candidates to choose from for two Massena Town Board seats when they head to the polls in November.
Current board members Debra A. Willer and Francis J. Carvel are not seeking another term.
During caucuses held Thursday, Massena Republicans nominated Lindsay Hendricks and Sabina De La Porte, while Massena Democrats nominated Kristy A. Baker and Raymond Lancto.
The Republicans also nominated Jeannine B. Miller for another term as town clerk. The Democrats nominated Eric Sharlow for another term as town justice, and Shelyn K. Peets for a one-year unexpired term as village trustee to finish out Francis J. Carvel’s term. Mr. Carvel ran successfully last year for a one-year unexpired term on the Massena Town Board.
Hendricks teaches special education at Massena Central High School. She and her husband, Jason, have five children.
“He is a local business owner here in Massena, so he was born and raised here. I was born in Cornwall, but raised here my entire life,” she said. “As far as being on the town council, I’m looking forward to it just because I remember how Massena was in the ‘80s and ‘90s. I’m really looking to kind of bring that back and utilize our resources, maybe efficiently, and get things back to where it was seen as that community.”
De La Porte has lived in Massena for 52 years.
“My late husband was a manager down at Key Bank. Most people knew him. I stayed at home and raised seven kids. I did work occasionally. When Fay’s opened, I helped open Fay’s and I helped close Fay’s. After that I worked for if anyone can remember Art Westcott. That was probably one of the nicest jobs I ever had because I got to meet a lot of people right down on Main Street,” she said.
She added, “Like Lindsay, I can understand she’d like to see things the way they were. We all would, but you know, the future belongs to those who are going to live in the future. Lindsay is one of them. I’m not. Nevertheless, I’m interested in participating in the town government. I think it’s important and I’d like to be part of it.”
Miller, who was nominated for town clerk, has held that position since the retirement of Pamela Catanzarite in August 2020. She had served as deputy clerk since 2016 prior to her appointment as town clerk.
Democrats also nominated two newcomers for town board seats when they held their caucus later that night.
Baker is married and the mother of eight children. She was born and raised in Massena, earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at SUNY Potsdam, and is currently working on her master’s degree in child and adolescent psychology.
“I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life and most of my extended family lives here as well. So, I have chose to raise my children here in Massena because growing up I really liked the close-knit community that we lived in, and I really wanted to be able to raise my kids in an environment that was safe and just a very welcoming environment,” she said.
Baker has worked for the Department of Social Services, educating families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, temporary assistance and the HEAP program, as well as assisting with job searches.
“I owned and operated a successful business with my mother in town for over 20 years. We taught children how to dance, children through adults, all kinds of people,” she said.
She has also worked as a substitute teacher in the Massena Central School District, served on the district’s board of education, and is currently the lead teacher and director for Massena Headstart. She has also volunteered for her children’s sports teams and has been involved in Vacation Bible School programs.
“I truly do love Massena,” Baker said. “One of the main reasons that I’m seeking office is because I really, truly do enjoy helping people, and I believe that serving the community is a great honor and it’s one that I am fully committed to doing.”
Lancto is a retiree from the former Reynolds Metals plant in Massena.
“I’ve been enjoying the retirement life ever since,” he said.
As an “avid boater,” he said he has worked on tourism for the town of Massena and would like to continue that role as a town board member.
“I love Massena,” Lancto said.
Sharlow had been nominated in 2019 to replace Patrick Serguson, who at the time was serving as village justice. Since then, officials have dissolved the village court, leaving Sharlow and Joseph Brown to handle cases in Massena Town Court. Since sitting on the bench, he said he has seen “unprecedented things” take place, such as bail reform.
“As everybody knows if you read any of the papers, this is our third reiteration of changes to bail reform in three years. I consider it a work in progress,” he said. “Besides the service part of it, I also like to believe that I judge fairly. It’s the individuals, it’s the circumstances. Each case is different, and there’s no cookie cutter way.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin nominated Peets, a Massena business owner, for the unexpired village trustee position. He had also appointed her to replace Carvel in January after working with her as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s Local Planning Committee.
“She’s been outstanding, and she’s done a great job in terms of helping us with economic development,” Paquin said. “She’s a small business owner, and she’s been a strong voice for us in a very short time.”
A lifelong resident of Massena, Peets is a 25-year employee of New York state.
“I manage the mental health clinic here in town, but I’m also a small business owner and mother of four children. So, I’ve been very vested in their sports activities here,” she said. “My main goal is economic development here in town. I have a very vested interest in Massena because I don’t want my children to leave.”
She said, growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, she liked the small-town feel, and wants people to be able to shop local, as well as bring visitors in to the village.
‘That’s why I was very honored to be involved in the DRI LPC, trying to get some of that back and bringing people back here. I’d like to be involved with our small town in trying to build that back up again, and I have a vested interest in our town, in our community, the well-being of not just the economic development, but mental health and physical health of our people. So, I’m not going anywhere,” Peets said.
