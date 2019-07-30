CANTON — In a series of indictments unsealed in St. Lawrence County Court Monday, four state prison inmates pleaded not guilty to prison contraband charges while one inmate was accused of multiple assaults.
Jacob R. Perez, 37, an inmate at Midstate Correctional Facility, Marcy, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree promoting prison contraband.
The indictment charges on Sept. 24, while confined in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Perez made, obtained or possessed unspecified dangerous contraband.
He was returned to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Shawn Gent, 33, an inmate at the Gouverneur Correctional facility, Gouverneur, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree promoting prison contraband.
The indictment charges on Sept. 24, while confined in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Gent allegedly made, obtained or possessed dangerous contraband.
He was returned to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community supervision.
Floyd Bruce, 22, an inmate at Upstate Correctional Facility, Malone, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband.
The indictment charges on Oct. 1, while confined in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Bruce allegedly made, obtained or possessed unspecified dangerous contraband.
He was returned to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Lontez Brooks, 23, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, Dannemora, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on Aug. 30, while in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, he intentionally physically attacked two different people, with at least one of those people being a corrections officer.
Mr. Brooks was returned to the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
