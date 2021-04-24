OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City School District residents will be voting on four items when they go to the polls May 18.
The first item is the school budget, which includes a 0% tax levy increase for the 2021-22 school year.
The tax levy will remain at $10,598,360, which is the same as the previous year, thus there’s a proposed 0% increase to the levy, according to Superintendent Kevin Kendall.
The school district’s proposed budget of expenditures for the 2021-22 school year is $49,388,000 and will be raised by a tax upon the taxable property after first deducting money available from state aid and other available sources.
“The budget proposition keeps all academic programs, including sports and extracurriculars in place for all students for the 2021 to 2022 school year,” Mr. Kendall said.
The second proposition includes the purchasing and financing of 12 school buses with an estimated cost not to exceed $1.3 million.
“By going with our own transportation program, we are able to purchase the 12 new buses that take into consideration our students’ safety,” Mr. Kendall said.
Through state aid reimbursement, the district will purchase the buses over a course of five years and will receive 90% of the cost back in aid. The five-year period also includes receiving transportation aid beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The third proposition would allow the school to borrow or raise up to $3 million for a capital reserve fund.
“This would ensure money is saved for specific projects like busing or future building projects that could come down the pipeline in the near or distant future,” Mr. Kendall said.
He also noted that the proposal itself has no immediate impact on the budget and actual money for the reserve fund could come from a variety of sources in the future, ranging from donations to reallocating budget funds that go unused in future budgets.
The final proposition includes the Ogdensburg Public Library referendum.
This referendum totals $350,000 and would impose a tax of $58.05 per year for Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie homes, and $75.39 a year for Lisbon homes valued at $65,000. For Ogdensburg and Oswegatchie homes valued at $100,000, residents would pay a tax of $89.30 per year, while Lisbon residents would pay $115.98 a year.
“The referendum is New York state’s way of libraries asking for money through their community,” Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien said. “It’s not a tax through the school, they just collect the money and release it to us.”
Residents of Ogdensburg City School District, including Ogdensburg, Oswegatchie and Lisbon residents, will have the chance to vote on the propositions from noon to 8 p.m. May 18 at the Ogdensburg Edward A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome.
Questions regarding the propositions can be addressed by contacting the district office at 315-393-0900, ext. 31901.
