CANTON — Four candidates are running for two open seats on the Canton Town Council.
The four-year terms of Councilors Timothy J. Danehy and James T. Smith expire on Dec. 31.
Mr. Smith is running for re-election, while Mr. Danehy resigned his seat in the spring, citing an increase in “professional commitments and opportunities.” David K. Nelson was appointed in May to fill out Mr. Danehy’s term and is one of the candidates for the seat.
The seats are at-large and will go to the top two vote getters of the four candidates.
Mr. Smith and Mr. Nelson are running on the Democratic and Focused on the People lines.
The other two candidates are John Taillon and Paul J. Baxter, who are both running on the Republican and Conservative lines.
James T. Smith
Mr. Smith has a long political history. He was a county legislator for 10 years starting in 1984, served as Canton town supervisor for eight years and has been on the Town Council for 11 years, he said.
The political scene is much different from when he started.
“By and large, 30 years ago, people placed a lot more trust in political people,” Mr. Smith said. “Now people want to be more informed and want to be more a part of what is going on.”
Mr. Smith, a farmer who is on the Highway Committee, the Solar Committee, the Negotiation Committee and the Court Committee, said he has never missed a regular board meeting in all his years in politics. When he broke his leg last winter, he was able to attend because the meetings had been moved to Zoom.
He puts a lot of focus on the highway department because, he said, that’s where 60% of the town’s budget goes.
Mr. Smith said his goal is to be active and accountable. His record shows he is active, he said, and it is up to voters to decide on his accountability.
“I stand behind every vote I ever took,” he said.
Paul J. Baxter
Mr. Baxter is assistant manager at Vanderbilt Minerals in Fowler and was raised in Canton. He has coached numerous youth sports over the years and served on the Canton Minor Hockey Board.
Mr. Baxter said he has seen some of the controversy surrounding the Town Board and it inspired him to run for office.
“In order to make a difference, you have to do it yourself,” he said.
Mr. Baxter said he wants to work on growing and expanding the community.
“It is important to have growth in a small community like ours,” he said.
His strength, he said, is his more than 20 years of management and budget preparation. He feels like he can make the town of Canton financially responsible.
Mr. Baxter graduated from Canton Central School, attended SUNY Canton and completed his education at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“I have a business degree and a minor in accounting,” he said.
Mr. Baxter has never held elective office.
“This is a new avenue for me,” he said. “And, I am very excited to see how this all pans out.”
John S. Taillon
Mr. Taillon retired in 2017 after 30 years as the parks and recreation director for Canton.
“I’m not a stranger to town and village politics,” Mr. Taillon said. “There are a lot of issues still being talked about today that were being talked about 15, 20 years ago.”
A native of Canton, Mr. Taillon has been a volunteer coach at Canton Central school for 24 years, he is past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus and has recently served on the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
It is a love for the community that inspired his decision to run for office, Mr. Baxter said.
“I served this community, I am still serving this community. I have a grandchild here, so I have a vested interest in this community,” he said.
Mr. Taillon said what separates him from his opponents is his background in Canton.
“I am in a unique position to bridge generational gaps,” he said. “I know and interact with our older generation and I know our young adults now raising their families here, because they came through my rec programs or played hockey at the Pavilion or they were figure skaters. ”
Mr. Taillon works at the Pro Shop at Partridge Run Golf Course, where he gets to see many of these people.
“This affords me the ability to see issues from many different perspectives,” he said.
David K. Nelson
Mr. Nelson is a psychiatric clinical social worker who has been in the community since 2005 and is currently the director of behavioral health services at United Helpers.
Mr. Nelson is new to politics and has been on the board just since May 15. He is active in his church and the Boy Scouts.
“I think there is a real advantage to coming at it from not inside,” Mr. Nelson said.
Mr. Nelson said he works with big budgets at United Helpers but, because of the nature of the work, he has a humanistic perspective.
“I’ve been in meetings where they talk about these numbers like they are not connected to people,” he said. “That’s not my perspective at all.”
People who have a lot of experience with government budgets, in particular, take a different mindset from working on a business budget or a not-for-profit budget or a household budget.
“You wouldn’t take a vacation you could not afford with your family,” he said.
Mr. Nelson said he was motivated to run by the political climate and its interaction with his three sons.
Even locally, he said, the political discourse has gone awry.
“We’ve got to bring positivity back,” he said. “I want to see things get nicer.”
Also, Mr. Nelson said, he wants to keep the momentum going that he has experienced working with the current board.
