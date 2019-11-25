PIERREPONT — A Sunday evening fire damaged a Butternut Ridge Road home where four people escaped the blaze unscathed.
According to a post by Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Kenny Eurto on the volunteer fire department’s website, it was 8:25 p.m. when they received the call for a trailer fire at 161 Butternut Ridge Rd.
Arriving at the scene of the fire 10 minutes later, firefighters were faced with flames showing out the front of the mobile home and the fire was knocked down minutes later, Chief Eurto wrote.
In an interview with the Times on Monday afternoon, Chief Eurto said Jeffrey Clough, the owner of the home, and his three grandchildren were in the home at the time of the fire.
“The eldest of the grandchildren discovered the fire and alerted the family,” Chief Eurto said. “That child was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital to be checked out, but there were no burns.”
As to any challenges, he said it was a pretty easy knockdown, though there were some slight concerns with the home’s electrical unit where the fire was showing on first arrival.
“But we got it out within the first three minutes we were on the scene,” he said. “With the overhaul, we were on scene for about three hours.”
There was a shed out front that was destroyed, but the home itself is still livable, the chief said.
“The front left side of the trailer, by the front door by the kitchen-living room area, was touched but it is still livable,” Chief Eurto told the Times.
Mutual aid was given from Pierrepont, Colton and Potsdam volunteer fire departments, and the fire is still under investigation.
