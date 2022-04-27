POTSDAM — Dr. France A. Córdova, president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance and former director of the National Science Foundation; Sveinung Løset, professor of arctic marine technology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim, Norway; Dr. Toby Cosgrove, M.D., former CEO and current executive adviser of Cleveland Clinic; and, Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first woman of color in space, leader of the 100-Year Starship organization and founder and president, will be awarded honorary degrees by Clarkson University in May.
Dr. France A. Córdova is an experienced leader in science, engineering and education with more than three decades of experience at universities and national labs. She is currently president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance, a community of funders who work together to inspire new, emerging, and current philanthropists to dedicate a portion of their philanthropy to basic science. Córdova has served in five presidential administrations, both Democratic and Republican. She is an internationally recognized astrophysicist for her contributions in space research and instrumentation and has served on both corporate and nonprofit boards.
Sveinung Løset has been at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) since 1995 and serves as vice dean of research in the NTNU Faculty of Engineering. In addition, he is an adjunct professor at the University Centre in Svalbard and an honorary doctor of St. Petersburg State Polytechnical University. Løset is a pioneer in arctic marine engineering, which is based on an understanding of the physics and mechanics of ice combined with numerical modeling and physical experiments, both in the field and laboratory. When offshore activities increased in the Arctic, Løset recognized the need for the research field of arctic marine engineering and established it in Norway. When he initiated his research in the late 1980s, there were no systematic observations and monitoring of the physical environment related to sea ice and icebergs in the Barents Sea.
Dr. Toby Cosgrove, M.D. is the former CEO and current executive advisor of Cleveland Clinic also serves as strategic advisor to Care Centrix, senior advisor of Innova Health Partners, and is a member of the board of directors of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, American Well, and Hims & Hers. As an expert on health issues, he is a frequent commentator in national and international media. As CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic from 2004 through 2017, Cosgrove led the $8-billion organization to new heights of achievement and efficiency, seeing it ranked as the -2 hospital in America by U.S. News & World Report. In his role as executive advisor, he is working with Cleveland Clinic leadership on strategies for national and international growth. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, and a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. In 2016, he was a Fortune Businessperson of the Year (No. 14). Three successive presidents of the United States have consulted him on healthcare issues.
Dr. Mae C. Jemison is the first woman of color in space, leader of the 100-Year Starship organization, and founder and president of the Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp. She served six years as a NASA astronaut and in 1992 was the first woman of color to travel into space. Aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, STS-47 Spacelab J mission, she was NASA’s first science mission specialist to perform experiments in material science, life sciences and human adaptation to weightlessness. She currently leads 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit initiative to assure the capabilities exist for human travel beyond our solar system to another star within the next 100 years. Jemison is the founder of the Jemison Group Inc., a technology consulting firm integrating critical socio-cultural issues into the design of engineering and science projects, such as satellite technology for health care delivery and solar-powered Stirling engine electricity in developing countries.
Córdova, Løset, Cosgrove, and Jemison will be awarded their degrees and speak during undergraduate commencement exercises on Clarkson’s main campus in Potsdam on May 14.
Clarkson seeks honorary degree nominations from the greater Clarkson Community to recognize individuals who have made outstanding achievements and contributions to an academic discipline or to society through their body of work, either through sustained efforts over a period of time, or as evidenced by one or more significant accomplishments. Contributions to society may include outstanding contributions to the University. More information is at www.clarkson.edu/honorary-degrees.
