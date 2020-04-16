MASSENA — Fourteen people were displaced following a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the village.
Volunteer and career firefighters from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4:16 p.m. report of a structure fire at at an East Orvis address and found a fully engulfed second floor apartment.
“Crews quickly stretched hand lines and extinguished the fire, holding it to the apartment of origin.
MFD remained on scene for several hours overhauling and assisting fire investigators before returning to service,” the department said in a Facebook post.
They operated with Engine 31, Rescue 77 and Tower 3, and were assisted at the scene by the Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Police Department, Massena Electric Department, and St. Lawrence County fire investigators. The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department was in standby at their station.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the 14 people after the fire.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults and 11 children, ages 2 through 16. Volunteers also offered emotional support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.