CANTON — With three seats opening up at the end of the year, a fourth town resident has announced a run for Canton’s four-member council.
In a Saturday news release, Martha Foley Smith said she plans to run on the Democratic ticket for the remaining two years of the original four-year term former Councilor Karin S. Blackburn was elected to serve.
Ms. Foley Smith, a longtime north country resident and journalist, was appointed in January to an interim council role through the end of the year following Mrs. Blackburn’s resignation and subsequent appointment as interim town clerk. The clerk appointment was approved after the December retirement of longtime Town Clerk Lisa A. Hammond.
A Saratoga County native, Ms. Foley Smith was a reporter for the St. Lawrence Plaindealer for five years after her 1974 graduation from St. Lawrence University. She then joined WSLU — now North Country Public Radio — as a morning host in 1981, and helped found the station’s news department. With NCPR for nearly four decades and serving as news and public affairs director, she retired from her post in July 2019.
“I was privileged to report on issues important to Canton and the north country for over 40 years,” Ms. Foley Smith said in her announcement. “Now I’m eager to be a direct participant in my community’s life.”
She lives with her husband, boat builder Everett Smith.
Launching campaigns last week, John S. Taillon, Robert T. Santamoor and Paul J. Baxter will vie for council seats.
The four-year terms of Councilors Timothy J. Danehy and James T. Smith will expire Dec. 31, and the two-year unexpired term of Mrs. Blackburn will appear on the November ballot. Councilor Robert J. Washo, whose term ends in 2023, completes the four-member council.
Both Mrs. Blackburn and Deputy Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith will be running for the four-year clerk position. Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced earlier this month she will seek re-election.
Highway superintendent and a town justice position will also be on the ballot. Current Town Justice Michael R. Morgan has announced his campaign for re-election.
In the village, terms are ending this year for Trustees Elizabeth R. Larrabee and Klaus D. Proemm.
Candidate petition circulation begins this week.
