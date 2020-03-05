CANTON — A Fowler man pleaded guilty to criminal mischief Wednesday in St. Lawrence County Court in connection with a June domestic incident in Gouverneur.
Travis N. Cole, 29, of 3016 Route 58, was indicted in July on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense, and he pleaded guilty to the third-degree criminal mischief count in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the district attorney’s office offered Mr. Cole the opportunity to apply for the St. Lawrence County Judicial Diversion Program, which is designed to address substance abuse and decrease crime and recidivism through intensive supervision, treatment and judicial monitoring of participants.
With similar programs in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, the JDP gives those convicted of drug- and alcohol-related criminal offenses a chance to reduce the severity of their sentences by undergoing counseling and weekly drug testing and getting a job or pursuing an education.
If accepted into the JDP and upon successful completion of the program, Mr. Cole would receive five years of probation. If Mr. Cole is accepted but unsuccessful, County Court Judge John F. Richey said his sentence would be left to the discretion of the court and he could be considered for persistent-felony offender status.
If the JDP does not accept Mr. Cole, he faces 1½ to three years in state prison as a second-felony offender.
Mr. Cole admitted to being a second-felony offender due to an April 2013, fourth-degree grand larceny conviction in St. Lawrence County Court.
The third-degree criminal mischief charge stems from a June 26 incident, for which he was originally charged by Gouverneur village police with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.
In a vehicle around 10:10 a.m., Mr. Cole grabbed the victim’s steering wheel while she was driving to the Gouverneur police station and forced the vehicle into a parking lot, where he punched the center console and broke glass, causing more than $250 in damage, police said.
Mr. Cole’s case was adjourned to the JDP court calendar for March 19.
