FOWLER — Two adults from Fowler were charged with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to state police.
Troopers said that at bout 1 a.m., they stopped a black 2021 Nissan Rogue because of an issue with the driver’s side brake light. The car operator, Tyler S. Bates, 31, was found to have his operating privilege suspended, police said. In the passenger seat was Stephanie M. Beaver, 34.
During the stop, Mr. Bates was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and inside the car troopers said they found more methamphetamine, totaling approximately 9 grams.
Ms. Beaver was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and was arraigned in Fowler Town Court.
Mr. Bates was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, as well as multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was issued an appearance ticket for Fowler Town Court on Sept. 20.
