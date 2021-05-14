FOWLER — One woman is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Fowler, and state police are investigating.
Police responded at about 10:32 a.m. to Route 58, where they determined an eastbound 2014 Jeep Compass ran off the south shoulder of the road and struck a rock wall head on.
The driver, Debra A. Day, 66, of Fowler, was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where she died.
An autopsy is pending and state police are continuing to investigate the crash.
