MALONE — Three officers were injured by an inmate Thursday at Franklin Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on Friday confirmed that three corrections officers were injured, with two unable to remain on duty.
According to the release, an inmate was yelling obscenities and taunting an officer assigned to the unit. When ordered to stop, the inmate refused, the union said. The officer approached the inmate and again ordered him to stop when the inmate struck the officer with both fists in his ribs. The inmate turned and ran through the dorm with the officer in pursuit. The officer was able to put him in a body hold as two other officers responded to help, according to the union.
The inmate continued to fight with staff and during the struggle, he attempted to stab one officer in the shoulder with an unknown object, according to the release, and the officers struck the inmate’s arm to knock the object out of his hand. The object fell to the floor and the inmate was brought to the floor and handcuffs were applied. Once in handcuffs, the inmate became compliant and was removed from the dorm.
The release said that staff recovered the weapon, a 5-inch pen barrel with one end sharpened to a point. The initial officer who was assaulted sustained elbow, rib, hip and knee pain and swelling, the release said, and he was treated by facility medical staff and did not return to duty. One of the two officers who responded to the assault was stabbed in the shoulder but the weapon did not penetrate the skin, the release said, and he sustained knee pain and shoulder pain and swelling.
The officer was treated by Franklin medical staff at the facility and did not return to duty, the release said.
The second officer who responded sustained hand, knee and shoulder injuries, the release said, and he was treated at the facility and remained on duty.
The inmate, 31, is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted in Bronx County in 2022 for second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces internal disciplinary charges in the incident, according to the release.
“As we continue to call for the repeal of the HALT Act amid the skyrocketing violence in our correctional facilities, the dangers staff face every day come in many forms, including contraband. Thankfully all three officers injured in the attack at Franklin did not sustain serious injuries, including the officer who was stabbed in the shoulder,” NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts said in the release. “It is our hope that the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office takes a hard look at this attack and prosecutes the inmate. He is serving a two-year sentence for attempted weapons possession and extending that sentence as a result of assaulting staff will hopefully send a strong message that attacks on staff will not be tolerated.”
Franklin County District Attorney Elizabeth Crawford said the safety and security of correctional officers is something her office takes very seriously.
“Safety and securing in our correctional facilities is one of our top priorities,” Crawford told the Telegram Friday. “My office has been steadily reviewing incidents that have been provided since I took office in January and we will continue to work with the facilities and the correctional officers involved in all these dangerous attacks.
“Violence in our facilities will not be tolerated by this office.”
DOCCS released a brief statement Friday.
“The safety and well-being of staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority. The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined, and if warranted, incidents will be referred for outside prosecution,” the DOCCS statement read.
