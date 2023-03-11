3 Franklin prison staff injured in assault by inmate

Adobe Stock

MALONE — Three officers were injured by an inmate Thursday at Franklin Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on Friday confirmed that three corrections officers were injured, with two unable to remain on duty.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.