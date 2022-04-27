SARANAC LAKE — The Franklin County Bar Association will honor a former state senator who represented the north country for nearly 20 years during an annual dinner on May 6.
Elizabeth O. “Betty” Little, R-Queensbury, will be presented with the Liberty Bell Award, as part of the county bar association’s celebration of National Law Day next month, according to a news release from David J. Hayes, the association’s vice president.
The award is presented to someone who has embodied an extraordinary sense of civic responsibility, contributed to good government and the well-being of Franklin County, according to the release.
Past winners of the award include Franklin County Surrogate Court Clerk Martha Labarge of Malone, Ellen Maroun of Tupper Lake, and Justice Thomas Glover of Saranac Lake.
Little was first elected to the state Senate representing the 45th District in January 2003, and retired in December 2020 after rising to the rank of assistant minority leader for policy and administration in Albany.
During her time in Albany, Little sponsored a variety of legislation in support of the north country, from timber theft laws to expansion of initiatives to promote investment in renewable power production, and she was instrumental in forming the Adirondack Community Housing Trust, securing $1 million in funding to the nonprofit organization based in Elizabethtown that works to keep affordable housing within reach of the region’s residents.
Prior to her election to the Senate, Little, a graduate of the College of Saint Rose in Albany, a former teacher and mother of six, represented Glens Falls in the state Assembly, starting in 1996.
State Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, was elected to Little’s seat in November 2020.
Formerly part of Senate District 45, Franklin County has been redistricted to be part of the district represented by Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, who will retire at the end of her term this year.
Only one candidate has filed petition papers for the seat representing Senate District 50, Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
The Franklin County Bar Association’s 65th annual Law Day dinner will be held at the Hotel Saranac on Main Street, with social hour starting at 5 p.m. and dinner following at 6 p.m.
According to the news release, this year’s Law Day will underscore the importance of the U.S. Constitution. Reservations for the Law Day event are required and tickets are $50 for the dinner.
To make a reservation or for more information, contact Matthew McArdle, president of the Franklin County Bar Association.
