MALONE — The Franklin County clerk, treasurer and sheriff are to receive an increased salary for the next four years.
The County Clerk and County Treasurer are to receive a $78,000 salary and the County Sheriff is to receive a $65,000 salary, both a rough 8% increase from their current salary.
Before the increase, the Sherriff earned $60,000 and the Clerk and Treasurer earned $72,000 in 2021.
“I anticipate ongoing discussions regarding this next year as it is an election year for the Sherriff position,” County Manager Donna Kissane said.
A public hearing was held by the county Board of Legislators Thursday morning to answer questions and address concerns pertaining to the local law outlining the increases.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Legislators and the county manager for considering this at budget time,” County Clerk Kip Cassavaw said during the public hearing. “I, and the other individuals, really do appreciate that you guys have found enough to get to this point. And though we were deserving of it, I understand it is always hard to find extra money in the budget and when you get to this point, you’d be finding things to cut and I really do appreciate it.”
The local law will be effective upon its filing with the state. It is subject to Section 24 of the Municipal Home Rule Law of New York State, which makes the change open to a petition appeal 30 days after the law is enacted.
The increased salary proposition was brought before the board of legislators after conversations were had about potential adjustments to salaries as four-year terms near their end.
“The county Sheriff’s Department came before the board about a month ago regarding the proposition,”Kissane said. “The funds for the salary increase are already within the tentative budget process and figured into the budget levy. Taxpayers will not see a change on their behalf.”
Kissane said that the county is in the middle of negotiations with other departments regarding salary status.
