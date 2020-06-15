MOIRA — A Moira man escaped injury after neighbors who saw his house burning pounded on his door to awaken him Monday morning.
Richard Gardner said he had been sleeping when he heard the banging on his door shortly after 10 a.m. He and his two dogs were able to escape the burning building unharmed, but he said was unable to find his cat in the thick smoke that filled the two-story house on State Route 95 about a half-mile north of the intersection with Route 11.
It was unknown if the pet had escaped the building Monday morning.
The smoke also prevented him from retrieving many personal items, including his glasses and a newly filled prescription, he said.
Moira Fire Chief Shawn Niles said the front half of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene and the fire “got into the attic in a hurry.” Flames were also coming from the eaves when fire crews arrived, Niles said.
Given the apparent extent of the damage, crews focused their attention on preventing further damage to an adjacent house, where the blaze also melted the vinyl siding, but firefighters were able to prevent more extensive damage to that building, Niles said.
The north side of Gardner’s house sustained extensive fire damage and the roof of the building partially collapsed when a crew manning the Malone Callfiremen’s aerial truck directed a stream of water onto it. The aerial truck “kind of made quick work of it,” Niles said.
Tankers from multiple companies shuttled water to the stream from the Lawrence Brook off Mill Street. Firefighters set up two portable ponds, one to feed the hand lines and one dedicated to the aerial, Niles said.
The house appears to be a total loss, he said.
The house was not insured, Gardner said. He said he had attempted to buy insurance but had been turned down because of the condition of the building’s roof.
Moira Supervisor Justus Martin, who was at the scene, said the building had been targeted for rehabilitation through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which assists low-income homeowners in repairing and upgrading their properties.
The Red Cross has been contacted to help Gardner, Niles said
Gardner said he believed the blaze was the result of a spark from his pellet stove that ignited some material he had stored outside the house. The flames quickly spread to the building, touching off a fire that generated thick clouds of smoke that on occasion obscured the house from the roadway less than 20 feet away.
The official cause of the blaze remained undetermined Monday night, and the Franklin County Cause and Origin Team was investigating, Niles said.
Firefighters from Moira, Brushton, Bombay, Bangor, Dickinson, Malone, Hogansburg Akwesasne, Westville, North Lawrence and Lawrenceville all responded to the call.
