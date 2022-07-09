MALONE — After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a century-old state law that restricted concealed firearms and New York pushed through the Concealed Carry Improvement Act in response, local officials say the move was rushed.
The Concealed Carry Improvement Act, scheduled to take effect Sept. 1, prohibits firearms from many public spaces, including airports, schools, places of worship, hospitals and parks. Questions have arisen about gun use on state preserve lands.
Both the Franklin County sheriff and Bellmont’s town supervisor expressed a desire to see more input from local officials as the state works on new gun laws.
Sheriff Kevin A. Mulverhill echoed a statement from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, describing the process that led to the new legislation as rushed and lacking consultation with law enforcement, drawing parallels to the state’s bail reforms.
“It’s similar to the NY SAFE Act, police reform, and bail reform,” Mulverhill said. “If they are going to pass these laws it would be nice if law enforcement had a chance to put a word in edgewise.”
Mulverhill, a member of the state association, said he would have liked to see public hearings on the new rules.
“I would have liked to see more input,” Mulverhill said. “I am not opposed to sensible gun laws, but they need to make sense.”
Mulverhill said when the state was working through its response to the opioid crisis it sent committees to different counties gathering input and speaking with local officials, a response he said could be employed with new gun control laws.
“I think public hearings would be an excellent idea,” Mulverhill said.
Mulverhill said there are approximately 6,000 pistol permit holders in Franklin County and some of the changes in the new law will make the process of getting and retaining a permit more arduous, requiring more training, and increasing the frequency of renewal.
“Certain points are the same, but there are some changes. Applicants will now have to meet face-to-face with the county judge,” Mulverhill said. “I think there’s a lot of gray area they need to clear up before moving forward,” specifically, whether law enforcement who have permits for private use need to go through the additional training requirements.
Bellmont Town Supervisor H. Bruce Russell said he is optimistic that some of the concerns with the Concealed Carry Improvement Act would be addressed moving forward for the Adirondack Park.
“I do believe before the year ends they will be making changes, because they will see the mistakes,” Russell said. “They were well intended, they were just going too fast and didn’t think their moves through.”
Russell said the law impacts the Adirondacks differently than other areas of the state because of the long tradition of hunting within the state park, adding that most hunters carry a handgun in addition to a long gun during hunting season.
“I do think they are going to change a lot of what we today envision as being impacted,” Russell said. “Think about it, you walk out of your house and you are automatically in violation of the law if you have a handgun in your holster, which you have a valid permit for. This thing about concealed and not concealed is kind of crazy. We have carried concealed for a long time and all of a sudden we have to get completely different gear.”
A large swath of Bellmont is within the Adirondack Park.
“The park covers the majority of Bellmont,” Russell said. “I understand why they are doing all of this but I also understand that they really didn’t think this part through clearly.”
Russell said he would have appreciated a public hearing prior to the bill’s passage to avoid some of these issues.
“They are not above the law, there should have been a public hearing, at least one,” Russell said. “It should have been announced well in advance so that people could get there and with today’s technology we all could have got there by Zoom. It’s not like we would’ve needed to be in Albany. They should have taken the time for public notice; maybe we wouldn’t have had the law yet but that’s OK. We would know they are working on it. I’d rather know they are working on a correct version than a slapdash that they’ve got to come back and change.”
If the town of Bellmont wants to amend a local law, for example, a public hearing is required and he feels the state should follow a similar process.
“To amend the law, just like if the town is amending a law, or the county, you have to have a public hearing, you have to let the people in the vicinity have an opportunity to hear what you want to do, and to have a voice,” Russell said. “If they object, they have the right, once recognized to speak. But we did not get that right and that’s what makes this whole thing, I am not going to call it terrible intent, I just think it was not thought through. They were in such a rush to do what they thought was right.”
Russell said the Adirondacks are a different environment than other parts of the state and he hopes consideration is given to the region’s concerns with the new legislation.
“I just think we need to know they are looking at us to make sure the law is right for us, as well as for a person in Syracuse, Rochester, Albany or New York, wherever you are in this state,” Russell said.
On Friday, Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R–Queensbury, announced a bill to exempt both Adirondack and Catskill state parks from the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
“Adirondack Park residents deserve better than vague answers and conflicting statements from the governor’s office and state legislators over the intent and application of their gun control law,” Stec said in a statement. “Instead, let’s do the correct and simple thing and pass my bill to exempt the Adirondack and Catskill parks from this law.”
According to a prepared statement from Stec’s office, the proposed Senate bill would protect Adirondack Park gun owners from potential charges related to the prohibition of firearms under the new law.
Stec was joined by Assemblyman Matt J. Simpson, R–Horicon, in calling for exemptions for state forest preserve land in the two parks.
Stec said he is sponsoring this bill to provide a resolution to potential confusion around the new law and to clarify its intent to the North Country’s gun owners.
“If the governor and Senate Democrats agree that their rushed legislation has no impact on law-abiding gun owners, then codifying that into law would be a no-brainer,” Stec said. “Let’s not drag out this confusion any longer and provide our gun owners with the resolution they need and deserve.”
Prior to Friday’s announcement of the proposed bill on state park exemptions, Stec said he believes the legislative intent of the new law creates ambiguity on the law’s impact on hunting in the Adirondacks.
“The law reads clearly that it will be a felony to possess a firearm, rifle or shotgun in sensitive areas — including parks. What this means for the Adirondacks was discussed by the legislature during debate of the bill July 1, and their legislative intent was made explicitly clear by the Senate and Assembly sponsors,” Stec said. “This disagreement between the legislative sponsors’ words and the governor’s office attempt to walk this back is exactly the kind of confusion created when legislation is rushed through solely as a knee-jerk reaction to the Supreme Court decision.”
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s 109-year-old concealed carry law, prompting a special legislative session in Albany to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits on June 30.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D–Chateaugay Lake, issued a prepared statement urging new legislation to focus on illegal guns and illegal weapons trafficking in lieu of responsible gun owners, adding that the Concealed Carry Improvement Act does not help with gun violence.
“The concealed carry legislation that was passed was highly flawed and is harmful to many legal gun owners who reside in the Adirondacks and the North Country,” Jones said. “It’s deeply concerning that simply possessing a gun in the Adirondack Park is now considered illegal. The pistol permitting policy in New York state is already strenuous and tedious. This is another example of why we don’t rush through legislation.”
Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R–Queensbury, pictured during a past visit to Debar Pond, has announced a bill to exempt both Adirondack and Catskill state parks from the state’s new gun control proposals. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram
