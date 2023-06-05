Land claim settlement nears finalization

A portion of a Franklin County map shows the area referred to as the Hogansburg/Bombay Triangle. Johnson Newspapers

MALONE – In a statement released late Monday, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said the county, along with the towns of Bombay and Fort Covington, have agreed to a settlement offer with the state in the decades-long land claim dispute.

According to the statement, the county’s land claim attorney, Alan Peterman of Barclay Damon LLP, provided the county and towns of Bombay and Fort Covington a settlement offer from New York state on May 31. Following the review of the offer, it was determined that each municipality would bring the offer to their respective boards for consideration.

