MALONE – In a statement released late Monday, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said the county, along with the towns of Bombay and Fort Covington, have agreed to a settlement offer with the state in the decades-long land claim dispute.
According to the statement, the county’s land claim attorney, Alan Peterman of Barclay Damon LLP, provided the county and towns of Bombay and Fort Covington a settlement offer from New York state on May 31. Following the review of the offer, it was determined that each municipality would bring the offer to their respective boards for consideration.
The town of Bombay passed a resolution Friday accepting the offer, followed by Fort Covington on Sunday and Franklin County on Monday.
“Franklin County officially accepted the offer. The county is excited that after over four decades of negotiations we have a settlement offer from the State of New York that is acceptable to us,” Kissane said in the statement. “There are additional procedural steps that must be taken by the parties, state and federal government to finalize the agreements.”
The agreement, if finalized, would resolve the St. Regis Mohawk’s land claim referred to as the Hogansburg Triangle or Bombay Triangle. The tribe has said it believes that only 1% of the land in the that area is owned by non-Natives. The Triangle is distinct on maps showing boundaries within Franklin County, jutting to the northwest of the otherwise square-shaped town of Bombay.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said Monday that he has been involved with the land claim issue since his time with the county legislature, and would be pleased to see the issue resolved.
“I’ve been on this for two decades,” Jones told the Telegram Monday. “The negotiations started my first year as the chair.”
He reiterated that further steps remain before the deal is finalized.
“They did a resolution on it, but we still have to get a program built for the governor on this. Their people are looking at it right now. I’m just being patient until we hear more from the governor about a program.”
Jones said finalization is expected this week, as the legislative session ends Friday. The Telegram will provide a more detailed story as details of the agreement are released.
Last year, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence E. Kahn recently ruled that all transfers of reservation land to New York state after 1796 violated the 1790 Indian Nonintercourse Act. The 1790 federal legislation says Native American reservation land cannot be sold without an act of Congress.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, which is made up of three chiefs and three sub-chiefs, previously told the Watertown Daily Times that the tribe will not seek to have non-Natives removed from land claim areas, nor will it attempt to take title to land the tribe may own.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.