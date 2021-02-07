OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum has a special treat planned for Valentine’s Day. The museum will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 for this special occasion.
Cost is regular museum admission and includes your self-guided tour, a museum interpreter in the gallery to answer questions and tell stories, one flower and one pre-packaged heart-shaped sugar cookie per couple.
Reserve time-entry tickets by calling 315-393-2425 or book in advance online at www.fredericremington.org. Space will be limited to 20 people per 2-hour blocks, 10 couples from 1 to 3 p.m., and 10 couples from 3 to 5 p.m. Walk-in spots are not guaranteed.
The health and safety of guests and staff is a top priority. Face coverings are required. The museum will be using timed-entry ticketing to limit attendance to promote physical distancing.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is at 303 Washington St. The museum is open Oct. 15 through May 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
