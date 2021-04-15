POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19, can use four St. Lawrence community testing sites where St. Lawrence Health Systems has set up free drive-up tests.
Anyone who has been exposed, or thinks they may have contracted the virus, can be tested at one of the sites.
The SLHS community testing sites can currently test approximately 300 patients per day, and have developed in-house testing capabilities to get results sooner. Same- or next-day appointments are usually available.
Appointments can be schedule online through SLHS at www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/covid-19/schedule-covid-test, or by calling the SLHS COVID Hotlineat 315- 261-6240, or the SLHS Pediatric COVID-19 Hotline, Monday-Friday, at 315-261-5869.
SLHS Community Testing Center Locations and Hours:
n 80 East Main St. in Canton: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
n 77 West Barney St. in Gouverneur: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n 1 Hospital Drive in Massena: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n 145 Market St. in Potsdam: Daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pediatric Testing Center at 80 East Main Street in Canton is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. For complete details on the Testing Centers, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/community-testing-centers.
