Free finance and accounting help for north country businesses

POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s Shipley Center for Innovation and Point Positive, Inc. will support local businesses and entrepreneurs across the North Country this summer with a series of free workshops focused on how to set up and manage their business finances, accounting, and fundraising.
Each evening workshop will provide a valuable learning opportunity for anyone who owns or wants to start a business of any size. Participants will receive an overview of important financial concepts and tools, take part in breakout sessions with exercises led by experts, and have a chance to win $500 in financial services for their business.
The workshops will be held in-person from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in four locations: July 19 in Lowville, Aug. 2 in Malone, Aug. 16 in Saranac Lake, and Sept. 6 in Potsdam. The series is being organized in collaboration with Adirondack Economic Development Corporation, Adirondack North Country Association, Naturally Lewis, Franklin County Economic Development, Jefferson County Economic Development, Jefferson Community College, Upstate Venture Connect, the Canton and Watertown Small Business Development Centers, and the Chambers of Commerce of Potsdam, Malone, Saranac Lake, and Saint Lawrence County.
In addition to this in-person support, participants will also be given free access to new online entrepreneurship courses being offered by Clarkson University that provide a foundation of knowledge to succeed in launching a business. The courses are completely online and asynchronous, meaning participants can engage with the material at a time and place of their choosing.
Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with resource partners and peers that can assist and support them with their businesses. The workshop will conclude with a networking and social hour and opportunities for additional one-on-one meetings. Food and drinks will be provided.
This workshop series is made possible by support from Adirondack Foundation and New York State’s Innovation Hot Spot program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.