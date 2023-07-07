Free finance and accounting help for north country businesses

Clarkson University’s Shipley Center for Innovation and Point Positive, Inc. will support local businesses and entrepreneurs across the North Country this summer with a series of free workshops focused on how to set up and manage their business finances, accounting, and fundraising. Provided photo

POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s Shipley Center for Innovation and Point Positive, Inc. will support local businesses and entrepreneurs across the North Country this summer with a series of free workshops focused on how to set up and manage their business finances, accounting, and fundraising.

Each evening workshop will provide a valuable learning opportunity for anyone who owns or wants to start a business of any size. Participants will receive an overview of important financial concepts and tools, take part in breakout sessions with exercises led by experts, and have a chance to win $500 in financial services for their business.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.