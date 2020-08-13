WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country, in cooperation with its regional county partners and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be sponsoring three free household hazardous waste collection days in the fall to help residents in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties properly dispose of certain hazardous materials. To ensure the safety and protection of staff, volunteers and residents, there will be several new rules in place for participants.
Everyone attending must wear a mask and must remain in their vehicle at all times. By wearing a mask, there will be a barrier between participants and staff/volunteers who must approach the vehicle to speak to the driver about the materials they are bringing to the event. Additionally, those attending are asked to have their materials in the trunk of their vehicle, in the bed of their truck, or as far to the rear of the vehicle as possible. Drivers may open the vehicle from inside or attendants will open the rear of the vehicle.
The collection days will be Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon in Lowville at the Lewis County Transfer Station; Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building; and Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Watertown at the Jefferson County Highway Garage.
Items such as solvents, pesticides, fluorescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil-based paints and aerosol cans that still have product in them will be accepted. Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris, explosives and latex paint will not be accepted. If paint can be cleaned up with water it is not oil-based and should be dried up and disposed of in the regular trash. Electronic waste (televisions, computers) will not be accepted, it can be recycled at most county transfer stations.
The collection events are open to residential households only; waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
For more information, see www.northcountryrecycles.org.
