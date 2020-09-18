CANTON — The Development Authority of the North Country, in cooperation with St. Lawrence County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be sponsoring a free household hazardous waste collection day this Saturday in Canton at the county Human Services Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Items such as solvents, pesticides, fluorescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil-based paints and aerosol cans that still have product in them will be accepted. Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris, explosives and latex paint will not be accepted. If paint can be cleaned up with water it is not oil-based and should be dried up and disposed of in the regular trash. Electronic waste (televisions, computers) will not be accepted, it can be recycled at most county transfer stations.
The collection events are open to residential households only; waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
For full event information: www.northcountryrecycles.org.
