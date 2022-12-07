Free Narcan training being offered in tri-county area

Image courtesy of Credo

Free Narcan training is now being offered by the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through its partnership with the Credo Community Center for substance abuse treatment.

Individuals or groups learn the basics about opioid drugs like oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl; how to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose; and how to use Narcan — a drug in nasal spray form that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose from “approved overdose trainers.”

