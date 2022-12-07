Free Narcan training is now being offered by the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through its partnership with the Credo Community Center for substance abuse treatment.
Individuals or groups learn the basics about opioid drugs like oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl; how to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose; and how to use Narcan — a drug in nasal spray form that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose from “approved overdose trainers.”
No special skills are needed to be trained.
“We give them the tools that they need to know,” said Dyna Eastman of NRCIL. ”Our main concern is getting the NARCAN out there to save lives. that’s our agenda.”
The training and Narcan kits each participant receives are free.
Ms. Eastman said accommodations can be made for people with visual, hearing or language barriers.
To participate in or host a training event or for more information, contact Ms. Eastman at 315-785-8703, ext. 282.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.