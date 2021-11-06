Two snowmobile safety courses will be offered in Lewis County this month.
Completion of the safety course allows children between the ages of 10 and 13 to drive a snowmobile on their own as long as they are within 500 feet of a person at least 18 years old.
Sled operators between 14 and 17 years old who take the course do not need to be accompanied by an adult.
All participants in both training sessions must be at least 10 years old on the day of the course and complete the training in order to receive the certificate.
On Nov. 20, the Long Pond Snowmobile Club is sponsoring a session from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Croghan Fire Hall, 6855 Fire Hall St.
The Turin Ridge Riders are sponsoring a training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at the 3 Willows Event Center, 3950 Route 12 in Lyons Falls, behind the Boondocks Restaurant.
Lunch will be provided for the participants by the snowmobile clubs.
For questions and pre-registration, contact Lewis County Cooperative Extension at 315-376-5270 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or Josh Leviker at 315-391-5405 or by email at jleviker@barrettpaving.com.
