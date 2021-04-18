POTSDAM – To celebrate spring, the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild, in cooperation with Moore’s Hill Lilacs owners Cliff and Janice Westerling, invites the public to free spring lilac tours being offered Monday, May 10, through Thursday, May 13.
Tours, approximately one hour in length, will be scheduled in the afternoons and evenings. The tour is free, but donations to the Guild will be accepted.
Moore’s Hill Lilacs farm has 40 lilac varieties and multiple colors to view in a display garden. The tour will include lilac history and tips on selection, care and pruning.
To make a reservation call 315-212-4273 or email cshumway@twcny.rr.com
Tours will be limited in size, and masks and social distancing will be required.
Moore’s Hill Lilacs is midway between Potsdam and Canton at 892 Finnegan Road, Potsdam.
Lilacs can be purchased after the tour if desired, with 10% of sales during the week of the tours donated to the hospital guild.
The lilac collection can be previewed at MooresHillLilacs.com.
