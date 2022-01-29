MASSENA — Tax season has started and, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, free tax preparation will be available again this year.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be open at two St. Lawrence County sites to file 2021 tax returns.
The Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. most Mondays and Tuesdays starting Feb. 1 and wrapping up on April 15.
The program will also be offered at Potsdam’s Amvets Post 282, 6771 Route 11. Those hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 1 to April 15.
A site in Tupper Lake will also be open by appointment only at the library. Call 518-359-5012 to set up a time.
Although the Tax-Aide program is operated by the AARP Foundation, it’s not limited to senior citizens. AARP does not discriminate based on age.
In a repeat of last year, the service will be more of a drop-off, pick-up event because of COVID. Individuals must come only during site hours to pick up an intake sheet, large tax envelope and instruction sheet, which they’ll take back to their vehicles to complete the forms. The paperwork will be placed into the large envelope and dropped in the box inside the door.
Taxpayers will need to bring all tax documents, including photo ID; Social Security cards for each person on the return; last year’s tax return; income statements such as W-2s, unemployment statements, interest statements or brokerage statements; receipts for any itemized deductions such as charitable contributions, mortgage interest, property taxes or medical expenses; and bank account information for direct deposit of refund.
People are asked to maintain social distancing and provide a phone number where they can be reached to complete the tax returns. Most people will be able to pick up completed returns the same day. If there are too many customers, some may need to wait until the next day the site is open.
The Tax-Aide program is the largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program in the United States, handling both state and federal returns.
The program provides counseling, preparing and e-filing of taxes for residents, regardless of age or income, with a special emphasis on those 60 and older. Volunteers who provide the service receive annual mandatory training in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service and must be certified each tax season. The training includes federal and state tax laws specific to personal tax returns and provisions of the tax code that affect older adults.
For more information, call AARP Tax-Aide Sheryl Campbell at 315-212-0450.
