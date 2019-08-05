GOUVERNEUR — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie is encouraging people who have waste tires to dispose of to bring them to a no-cost “Tire Take Back” event taking place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Gouverneur Transfer Station, 1831 Route 11.
‘“Not only are waste tires unsightly — they also act as breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying deadly diseases, like EEE and West Nile,” Sen. Ritchie said.
“I would like to thank St. Lawrence County for partnering with me to host these events, which give people the opportunity to not only beautify our region, but also protect public health at no cost.”
Residents will be permitted to dispose of up to eight car or light truck tires for free. Tires must be separated from rims. Larger tires, and those still on rims will not be accepted.
Since 2013, nearly 100,000 waste tires have been disposed of through Sen. Ritchie’s no-cost Tire Take Back events.
