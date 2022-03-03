Free weekends set for out-of-state snowmobilers

LOWVILLE — Snowmobilers from other states and Canada can enjoy trails for the next two weekends without going through the state registration process, as is normally required.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the free weekends Tuesday, welcoming riders who have sleds registered and insured in their home state or province to ride on New York’s 10,500 miles of trails — about 1,800 miles of which are in Lewis, St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Oswego counties — on Saturday and Sunday and again on March 12 and 13.
“New York State partners with local governments and snowmobile clubs who work hard to create an exceptional snowmobile network. By offering free snowmobile weekends, we are helping to highlight our trails to out-of-state visitors and boost our upstate tourism economy, while giving New Yorkers greater opportunity to explore their state,” the governor said in a news release.
Normally, sledders must apply for registration in New York even if they are fully registered in their home location. The promotion, according to the news release, can save visitors up to $100 in registration fees.
Lewis County Snowmobiling Association President Joshua P. Leviker said the free weekends are a great opportunity.
“I think its a good gesture for snowmobilers who may be wanting to get into the sport,” he said, noting that the free weekend has been done before. “You don’t get that huge influx of people, but it’s hard to track.”
Mr. Leviker, who is also a member of the Turin Ridge Riders, said that Tug Hill may have some of the last viable trails in the region if the warmer weather predicted for the next week comes to pass.
State residents are always required to register their sleds with the Department of Motor Vehicles and carry insurance.
