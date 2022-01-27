MASSENA — The fourth Friday in January has a special significance for the Massena Red Raider family.
It’s been designated “Wear Red for Fallen Raiders Day,” as a way to remember fellow Raiders who have died over the years — students, athletes, coaches, teachers, staff, alumni, administrators and supporters.
This will mark the eighth year that the event has been held for Red Raiders, near and far, to remember those who have been part of the community.
“Let’s come together once again, and remember,” organizers said on Facebook announcing the event.
They included a phrase that brings home the point of the day — “You are rooted deep within my soul. A part of me forever. In the deepest parts of my heart, there you are.”
The day of remembrance was initiated by Mera L. Faubert Gamble, a 1995 Massena Central High School graduate, shortly after Mark P. Tyo died on Jan. 11, 2015, at the age of 39, becoming one of the fallen Raiders.
A 1993 graduate, Mr. Tyo was active in varsity hockey, varsity soccer and varsity lacrosse, and continued his hockey career at SUNY Cortland. He continued playing hockey in the north country following his college career.
An invitational hockey tournament is held every year in his honor. That tournament was held this month at the Massena Arena.
Thanks to the power of social media, the event stretches to Raiders around the world. A special “Wear Red for Fallen Raiders” page was set up on Facebook at wdt.me/akUKKm. In the past, people wearing red have been invited to post a picture to the page with the hashtag -OnceaRaiderAlwaysaRaider. Pictures of remembered Raiders are also posted, and memories to honor those who have passed away have been left on the page.
