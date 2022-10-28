Friends from France

A more than 30-year tradition is back after a pandemic break. French high school students have been paired up with students at Hugh C. Williams for an at-home cultural exchange. While here, students visited local sites including the Silas Wright House, the New York Power Authority and the campuses of SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University. In February, the Canton students will travel to France to visit their new friends. Christopher Lenney/Plaindealer
