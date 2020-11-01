COLTON — In spite of, and partly due to COVID-19, the Friends of Higley Flow State Park anticipate a robust winter season this year. Cross country skiing and snowshoeing the trails at Higley are a way for families to get outside in the fresh, crisp air of the winter months while staying in a low risk environment. The trails are expected to be groomed and maintained as usual. Lodge usage may be restricted this year; there has been no definitive decision on that so far.
In preparation for the season, the Friends will host a socially distanced trails day at the park from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The purpose of the work day is to put the trails in the Park into top shape for winter cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
Much work which required machinery has been done over the summer and fall months by Park staff. What remains is the final dressing up and light trimming on the trails.
Due to COVID-19 the process for the day will look different in order to insure the safety of all participants. Those with the capability to do so are asked to download, print and complete a volunteer waiver beforehand. Waivers are on the group website: www.higleyfriends.org. When entering the Park, volunteers will stop at the camping toll booth, where the waivers will be collected. Volunteers need not get out of their vehicles. Those who can’t complete a waiver ahead will be given one to complete in their vehicle. Volunteers needing to complete one onsite are asked to bring a pen.
There will be no group picture this year but there will be some candid photos taken. Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes, wear a mask when in the proximity of other people, and may want to wear work gloves.
A list of jobs needing completing will be posted on the website and Facebook page. Volunteers can identify the area they wish to work on when handing in their waivers. The attendant will tell them where to go to get instructions and equipment for their area.
