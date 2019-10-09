OGDENSBURG —The Friends of Ogdensburg Public Library is hosting a public forum for the candidates seeking the positions of mayor and city councilor. This evening is so that members of our community can meet with the all the candidates seeking public office.
The forum is set for Oct.10, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Ogdensburg Public Library, 312 Washington Street and all members of the Ogdensburg Community are invited to attend.
Candidates will be given the opportunity to speak for two minutes. Candidates are asked to limit their subject matter to their reasons for running for office and what their goals are if elected to office. The agenda for the evening is as follows:
A. Welcome the audience
B. Introduce the moderator
C. Introduce the candidates and read the guidelines, by moderator
D. 2-minute presentation by each candidate
E. Question and answer period from the audience (if time permits).
F. 90-second wrap-up by each candidate.
This will be a two-hour program and there will be timekeepers. For more information, please contact Penny Kerfien, Executive Director, Ogdensburg Public Library at 315-393-4325 or via email at: pkerfien@ncls.org.
