CANTON — The St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club will hold its second annual Frontier Day celebration Saturday and Sunday at 385 Schoolhouse Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Club president Monica Stone said Frontier Days is a replacement for the club’s long-running Plow Days event held in Fowler each year.
It had become too much work for the club, which she said has mostly older members.
“Now we are trying to make it more of a family fun time,” she said. “Just some old-fashioned kind of good times.”
There will be live country music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Steelin’ Country on Saturday and Pure Country on Sunday.
There will be horse drawn wagon rides, an 1880s chuck wagon educational exhibit, four main prize raffles, a 50/50 raffle, a brown bag raffle, a bake sale and food and drink refreshments.
There will be trail rides available too, Ms. Stone said, and if someone wants to bring their own horse and take a ride, that is OK too.
“For a couple of bucks you can come out and your kids can run around and you can take a wagon ride through the maple trees,” she said.
Admission is $2. No charge for children younger than 12 and 4-H and FAA members.
The weekend is a fundraiser for the club, Ms. Stone said. They hope to raise enough money to cover insurance and a few bills.
“We’re a bunch of good old country folk trying to keep the draft horse legacy going,” she said.
For more information, contact Ms. Stone at 315-854-4054.
