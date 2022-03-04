OGDENSBURG — The number of water main breaks in Ogdensburg so far this year have doubled from those the Department of Public Works (DPW) encountered for all of 2021.
DPW Director Shane M. Brown said that they had 10 water main breaks to repair since Jan. 24, the last being on Feb. 24 in the 100 block of West South Street. A water main break in the same block occurred two days earlier.
DPW only had five in 2021.
With the cold weather the area has seen this winter, the frost has seeped four and half feet into the ground causing heaving, according to Brown. The average water line is between five and six-feet deep.
“This frost is killing us,” said Brown, “Even in the spring time we will probably have more because the frost will still be heaving.”
Brown says it doesn’t matter if the lines are brand new or older, the breaks can occur at any time and anywhere due to the heaving of the ground.
“It’s one of those old fashioned winters. We’ve had freeze, thaw, snow, really cold weather,” Brown said. Regardless of the temperatures, the weather or the time of day, DPW crews will brave the elements to repair the water lines.
With the frost as deep as it is, Brown said that it’s taking crews longer to get to the breaks because they have to jackhammer their way through the ground to get to the line. And, every water main break is different, in terms of complexity and the time it takes to repair.
“It could only take a couple hours to fix, but we’ve had it be between 15-16 hours to get it done,” said Brown.
In some instances, water main breaks will require boil water notices to the public. That happened on Feb. 20 following a water main break in the 200 block of Williams Street. The boil water notice was for Williams Street as well as the 500 and 600 block of Lisbon Street.
According to the boil water notice issued by the city, “When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.”
Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, the notice stated.
Once the water main break is fixed, water samples will be tested to make sure its safe by the state Department of Health and the boil water notice will be lifted.
