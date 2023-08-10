Shawn G. Sheridan, 34, of Canton was killed after engaging in a shootout with police in a wooded area in Russell on Thursday afternoon.

RUSSELL — The St. Lawrence County sheriff and district attorney have confirmed the man who died in a shootout with state troopers is Shawn G. Sheridan, who was a fugitive after skipping County Court sentencing on July 25 for charges stemming from shooting his then-fiancee in the neck in 2022.

Around 12:50 p.m., police were searching a wooded area on Donnerville Road after having developed information over the last couple of days that Sheridan was in that area, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said. The group of law enforcement included state troopers, county sheriff deputies, officers from the county District Attorney’s Office, as well as Canton Village Police and the county Drug Task Force. District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the drug task force was assisting, not investigating any drug connection.

